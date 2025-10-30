Two AFC heavyweights are among the highlights for the NFL Week 9 schedule. The Chiefs (4-3) are eying their 10th consecutive AFC West title, while the Bills (5-2) have won the past five AFC East championships. Both teams have work to do if they are to extend their streaks. Buffalo trails New England by one-half game, while Kansas City is 1.5 games back in its division. The Chiefs enter as 1.5-point favorites, one of seven games with a Week 9 NFL spread of 3 points or fewer.

There are a number of other intriguing matchups on the Week 9 NFL schedule, including Colts at Steelers (+3), Seahawks at Commanders (+3) on 'Sunday Night Football,' and Cardinals at Cowboys (-2.5) on 'Monday Night Football,' as Kyler Murray is expected to make his return. Which other teams have value to include in Week 9 NFL parlays? Before locking in any Week 9 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 9 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top Week 9 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Green Bay Packers (-13.5, 44.5), to cover against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Packers are coming off an impressive 35-25 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh on 'Sunday Night Football.' Green Bay had trailed 16-7 at the half, but quarterback Jordan Love helped the Packers mount the comeback. He completed 29 of 37 passes, including 20 in a row, for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Tucker Kraft was his top target with seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers are led by running back Rico Dowdle. In eight games, he has carried 106 times for 605 yards (5.7 average) and two touchdowns. He rushed for 206 yards and one touchdown in a 27-24 win over Miami on Oct. 5. The model has Green Bay winning outright well over 80% of the time and covering in 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here, and bet the Packers to cover here:

How to make Week 9 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that it says will easily cover. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 9 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 9 NFL best bets from a model on a 45-28 run on top-rated picks, and find out.