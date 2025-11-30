NFL Week 13 features a a number of key divisional matchups. In an important AFC South battle, the Houston Texans look to pull within one game of the division lead when they meet the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are favored by 3.5 points as both C.J. Stroud and Daniel Jones have been battling injury concerns. Both, however, carry no injury designation heading into the game as Stroud will suit up after missing the last three games.

A non-divisional matchup with heavy AFC playoff race implications will be played on Sunday afternoon when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (-3) take on Aaron Rodgers, who missed last week's game with a wrist injury, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo has won four of the past five meetings, with the Bills pulling out a 31-17 win in the last meeting on Jan. 15, 2024. Sunday's largest spreads are Vikings vs. Seahawks (-11.5), Rams (-10.5) vs. Panthers and Raiders vs. Chargers (-9.5).

Before making any Week 13 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit more than 2,000 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 13 NFL betting, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 16 games.

Top Week 13 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 13, the AI says the Rams (-10.5), who have won six in a row, cover comfortably against the Panthers. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has played at an MVP-type level. In 11 games for Los Angeles, he has completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,830 yards and 30 touchdowns with two interceptions and a 113.7 rating. Stafford is coming off a solid outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. In that game, a 34-7 win, Stafford completed 25 of 35 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

His favorite target has been Puka Nacua. In 10 games this season, he has 80 receptions for 947 yards (11.8 average) and four touchdowns. He has 13 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 39.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated more than two dozen highly-coveted A+ picks for Week 13.

Who wins and covers each Week 13 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under, and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.