Week 17 of the NFL season is kicking off with Christmas Day games between the Chiefs and Steelers as well as the Ravens and Texans. With just two weeks left of the 2024 NFL regular season, every snap and every game is crucial for teams' playoff chances and draft order for the upcoming offseason.

Who's in and who's out can be make-or-break for teams at this stage. All squads are dealing with injuries to some degree at this point, some more than others.

Here's a look at each team's final injury report for Week 17, updated as the final reports come in:

Chiefs at Steelers

Chiefs: DB Chamarri Conner (concussion), T D.J. Humphries (hamstring), DT Chris Jones (calf), T Jawaan Taylor (knee) OUT

DB Chamarri Conner (concussion), T D.J. Humphries (hamstring), DT Chris Jones (calf), T Jawaan Taylor (knee) OUT Steelers: WR Ben Skowronek (hip), CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee), QB Justin Fields (abdominal) OUT

The Chiefs defense is thin on Christmas Day, with Jones unable to get healthy enough to go with the short week. Left tackle Humphries is also out and has not practiced since Week 14.

Porter will miss the game with a knee injury. Fields was questionable and will serve as the emergency third QB. WR George Pickens (hamstring) was a full participant this week and doesn't have an injury designation, after missing the last three games.

Ravens at Texans

Ravens: WR Nelson Agholor (concussion), CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), RB Justice Hill (concussion) OUT; WR Zay Flowers (shoulder), CB Tre'Davious White (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion), CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), RB Justice Hill (concussion) OUT; WR Zay Flowers (shoulder), CB Tre'Davious White (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE Texans: DT Foley Fatukasi (ankle), G Shaq Mason (knee), C Juice Scruggs (foot) OUT; DT Denico Autry (knee) QUESTIONABLE

The Ravens are down one wideout with Agholor out and Flowers' status is up in the air. Flowers and White didn't practice Monday and were limited participants on Tuesday.

The Texans have one questionable player, Autry, was limited in practice this week. DE Will Anderson Jr. (hand) and G Shaq Mason (knee) were both on the injury report, but did not receive game designations.

Seahawks at Bears

Chargers at Patriots

Broncos at Bengals

Cardinals at Rams

Cowboys at Eagles

Panthers at Buccaneers

Jets at Bills

Colts at Giants

Raiders at Saints

Titans at Jaguars

Dolphins at Browns

Packers at Vikings

Falcons at Commanders

Lions at 49ers