Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season is here, and the Miami Dolphins (0-3) threatened the defending AFC East Buffalo Bills for a nearly stunning road upset, but Buffalo survived at home 31-21.

Miami ending Buffalo's 13-game winning streak at home certainly would have been stunning. What shocking things could potentially come to fruition in Week 3? Let's take a look with the latest edition of bold predictions, a five-pack for the third week of the 2025 NFL season.

Giants upset Chiefs to give Patrick Mahomes first four-game losing streak of football career post-high school

This one is a doozy. Three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) are in a rut. Including the Super Bowl LIX loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes has his first three-game losing streak as an NFL starter.

He's never lost four consecutive games as a starting quarterback at either Texas Tech or with the Chiefs, but that's exactly what's about to happen when Kansas City loses at the New York Giants on "Sunday Night Football" this week. Mahomes is struggling to get the football downfield on third down: he is averaging the fewest yards per pass attempt (3.4) by any starting quarterback on third down this season.

Across the last three years, Mahomes has the worst touchdown-to-interception ratio (11-17) by a starting quarterback on throws of 10 or more air yards, minimum 200 pass attempts, and he is averaging the shortest pass length (6.5 yards downfield) across the last three years. Both of those stats make it seem like Mahomes is in for a disaster against the Giants' high-powered defensive line of Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, former top five pick edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and 2025 third overall pick edge rusher Abdul Carter.

On the flip side, Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is coming off of one of the best performances of his career in New York's 40-37 overtime defeat on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. He lit up Dallas' secondary for 450 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 30 of 41 passing (73.2%), a figure that included 264 yards passing on throws of 20 or more air yards -- 7 for 11 with 264 yards passing and three touchdowns. That's the most pass yards on throws of 20 or more air yards by any player in a game since Ben Roethlisberger in 2015 (267).

Wilson and Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers (167 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns on 9 catches in Week 2) will light the Chiefs' defense up while their pass rush seals the team's first victory of the season against the defending AFC champions.

Eagles' Saquon Barkley runs for under 120 yards, no rush TD of 50 yards or longer vs. Rams

Much of 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back Saquon Barkley's historic production, both in the regular season and playoffs, came against the Los Angeles Rams. He went off for 460 yards rushing and four touchdowns against Los Angeles last season, the most yards rushing by any player against a non-division opponent in a season since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. All four of Barkley's rushing touchdowns against the Rams went for at least 60 yards, which is incredible considering Jim Brown and Adrian Peterson are the only other players with four rushing touchdowns of 60 or more yards in an entire season.

After Barkley's historic first season in Philadelphia, he is averaging 119.6 rushing yards per game in 18 games with the Eagles, the most by any player with any team all-time, minimum five games played. Two of those performances include Barkley ripping off 255 yards rushing in Week 12, the ninth-most in a game all-time and 205 rushing yards rushing in the NFC divisional round against the Rams.

This time, Los Angeles will finally hold Barkley in check, relatively speaking: he finishes below his 119.6 rushing yards per game average with the Eagles, and he doesn't explode for rushing touchdowns of 50 yards or longer.

Aaron Rodgers throws multiple interceptions in back to back starts for first time

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.31, 508 passing touchdowns to 118 interceptions) by a significant spread. That's why when he throws multiple interceptions in a game, like he did when he threw two interceptions to just one touchdown pass in Pittsburgh's Week 2 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks it's rare. Rodgers has never thrown multiple interceptions in consecutive starts in his future Hall of Fame career -- 243 starts to be exact.

However, Rodgers is going to throw multiple interceptions against the New England Patriots on Sunday for a couple reasons. One being he doesn't have a run game to take pressure off himself and the passing game. The Steelers are averaging a measly 62.5 rushing yards per game this season, the third-worst in the entire league.

He's also going up against one of the better cornerback duos in football in Super Bowl champion Carlton Davis and 2024 second team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez this week. The lack of a run game against a solid cornerback tandem will lead to Rodgers doing something at 41-years-old that he's never done before: have multiple interceptions in consecutive starts.

Steelers allow 30 points in third consecutive game for first time in 40 years

Sticking with the Steelers, they have allowed back-to-back 30-point games for the first time since 2021. However, Pittsburgh hasn't allowed 30 or more points in three straight games in 40 years.

However, the Steelers are going to do just that against quarterback Drake Maye and the Steelers offense on Sunday. All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt is struggling right now with no sacks and just two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in 0 sacks, 2 QBH, 3 TFL in the last six games, including the playoffs. Those six games without a sack stand as the longest such streak in his career without a sack.

Maye, who threw for 230 yards passing and two touchdowns on 19 of 23 passing -- which tied his single game in completion percentage (82.6%) -- and ran for another touchdown, helped power the Patriots to end a 46-game streak without 30 or more points. Maye and New England will put together a similar strong performance against the struggling Steelers in Week 3.

Bo Nix throws interception in three games in a row for first time

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is riding the struggle bus in 2025: he became the first quarterback since Brandon Weeden (2012 and 2023) to throw three or more combined interceptions through the first two weeks in each of his first two NFL seasons.

However, Nix has never thrown an interception in three consecutive games before... until now! Chargers intercepted Raiders Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith three times on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2, and if they can do that to a veteran like Smith, they can certainly do it against a second-year starter like Nix.