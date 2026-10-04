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NFL Week 4 inactives, injury tracker: Commanders' Terry McLaurin ruled out for game in London

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 4

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Week 4 of the NFL season is here, and we already have some injuries that will affect Sunday's slate of games.

Heading into Sunday, we have a number of key players already ruled out, and that list includes receiver Justin Jefferson of the VikingsRams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and Patriots All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez. Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin was inactive for the game in London. The Colts' Keenan Allen and Darius Slayton were also ruled out for the game in London.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury news, full inactives for Sunday's games and injury updates as the games begin.

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