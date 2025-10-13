Another incredible Sunday of football is in the books, and as per usual, there were some incredible performances all around the league. Of course, by the same token, there were also some not-so-incredible performances, just as there are week after week.

That's why we're here, to highlight some of the best and worst of what we saw on Sunday. So without further ado, here are some winners and losers for Week 6 of the NFL season.

Loser: Justin Fields and the Jets

New York's offense as an epic disaster on Sunday in London, with the "passing" game in particular stinking up the joint. Fields dropped back to pass 29 times but only actually attempted 17 passes, because he was sacked NINE times and scrambled a few more.

In the end, the Jets actually had negative net passing yards: Fields went 9 of 17 for 45 yards, but he took 55 yards worth of sacks. His passer rating was 58.7 and his QBR was an even more ridiculous 9.0. To say it was ugly would be one of the most significant understatements of the season.

Dowdle talked some pregame smack to his former team, telling the Dallas Cowboys that they should buckle up their chin straps to get ready to play against him and the Carolina Panthers. (Dallas allowed Dowdle to walk in free agency this offseason, choosing instead to sign Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.) Dowdle came out against Dallas and backed up his talk with his play: he went over 200 total yards for the second week in a row, rushing an incredible 30 times for 183 yards and catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Tua Tagovailoa sheds light on Dolphins dysfunction, calls out players-only meeting absences Carter Bahns

Tagovailoa had a brutal game against the Chargers, completing 21 of 32 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He then come out after the game and called out the rest of his team and questioned the team's leadership.

"I think it starts with the leadership and helping articulate that for the guys," Tagovailoa said. "And then what we're expecting out of the guys, right? We're expecting this, are we getting that, are we not getting that? We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late, guys not showing up to player-only meetings. There's a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make that mandatory, do we not have to make this mandatory? So it's a lot of things of that nature that we've gotta get cleaned up, and it starts with the little things like that."

Winner: Jaxon Smith-Njigba's crazy season

JSN continues to absolutely dominate. In Week 6 against the Jaguars, he went nuts again, catching eight passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Through six games, he now has 42 receptions for 696 yards and three scores.

He's averaging a preposterous 4.49 yards per route run, according to TruMedia, over a full yard more than the next-closest player. There has been 2,293 instances of a playing running at least 50 routes in the first six weeks of the season over the last 10 years. JSN's yards per route run so far this season ranks second-best among that group of players. He's having an outrageous start to the season with no signs of slowing down.

The Chargers' second-year running back had a breakout game in L.A.'s first week without either Omarion Hampton or Najee Harris. Vidal went for 124 yards on 18 carries, while also catching three passes for 14 yards and a touchdown. Initially expected to work behind the veteran Hassan Haskins, Vidal was instead the lead back for the Chargers and played a key role in their win over the Dolphins.

Loser: Injuries

A great many notable players left their games early due to injuries today, including but not limited to Garrett Wilson (knee), Puka Nacua (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), David Njoku (knee), Calvin Ridley (hamstring), Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), Trey Hendrickson (back) and, most notably, Fred Warner (ankle), who was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg. He suffered a dislocated and broken ankle, and he will undergo season-ending surgery, according to Kyle Shanahan. For a team that's already missing Nick Bosa on defense and seemingly half of its offense, it's just a brutal blow.

Winner: Steelers' division hopes

Pittsburgh improved to 4-1 with a win over the Browns. But that's not all that happened here. All three of the non-Steelers teams in the AFC North lost. That means that not only are they 4-1, but the Bengals are 2-4 and the Browns and Ravens are both 1-5. If Pittsburgh can win on Thursday night against Cincinnati, it might be able to build a nearly insurmountable division lead -- even if the Ravens look dynamite when Lamar Jackson recovers from his injury.