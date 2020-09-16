Pete Carroll isn't the oldest coach ever in NFL history, but he's getting close. The Seahawks head coach turned 69 on Sept. 15, which means he's now just three years away from tying the record for oldest NFL coach ever.

The all-time record is held by former Bears coach George Halas, who was less than two months away from turning 73 when he coached his last game in December 1967. The only coach that has come close to tying Halas is Marv Levy, who was roughly eight months away from turning 73 when he coached his final game with the Buffalo Bills in December 1997.

Although Carroll won't be breaking the all-time age record anytime soon, he will be setting an NFL record this week against the Patriots. The Sunday night game in Seattle is going to feature the NFL's oldest active coach (Carroll) against the NFL's second-oldest active coach (Bill Belichick), which is notable because the two men are going to set the record for oldest combined age in an NFL coaching matchup.

Belichick turned 68 in April, which means the two coaches are going to have a combined age of 137 years and 162 days when the game kicks off on Sunday, according to NFL research. The two are actually going to smash the old record, which was previously held by Marv Levy (70) and Don Shula (65), who had a combined age of 135 when they coached against each other for the final time on Dec. 30, 1995.

To put the Carroll-Belichick record in perspective, the combined age of the youngest coaching matchup in Week 2 will be just 82 years old. That low will come when Kyle Shanahan (40) takes his 49ers to New York to face Adam Gase's (42) Jets. Carroll and Belichick will be topping that by 55 years.

Also, since you're now probably wondering, here's a look at the age of the 10 oldest active head coaches in the NFL.

NFL's 10 oldest coaches

1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, 69 (Turns 70 on Sept. 15, 2021)

2. Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 68 (Turns 69 on April 16, 2021)

3. Cardinals Bruce Arians, 67 (Turns 68 on Oct. 3, 2020)

4. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, 64 (Turns 65 on June 5, 2021)

5. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, 62 (Turns 63 on March 19, 2021)

6. Broncos coach Vic Fangio, 62 (Turns 63 on August 22, 2021)

7. Washington coach Ron Rivera, 58 (Turns 59 on January 7, 2021)

8. Ravens coach John Harbaugh, 57 (Turns 58 on September 23, 2020)

9. Raiders Jon Gruden, 57 (Turns 58 on August 17, 2021)

10. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, 56 (Turns 57 on November 10, 2020)

11. Saints coach Sean Payton, 56 (Turns 57 on Dec. 29, 2020)

Payton is included here because he missed the top 10 by less than 50 days as McCarthy is barely a month and a half older than him. On the other end of the spectrum, the youngest coach in the NFL is Sean McVay, who will turn 35 on January 24, 2021.