Josh Jacobs broke a long-standing NFL record on Sunday, but it's probably a record that he would have preferred not to break: The Green Bay Packers running back now has the most receptions in NFL history without scoring a receiving touchdown

During Green Bay's Week 4 game against the Vikings, Jacobs had eight catches midway through the fourth quarter, which means he now has 207 catches in his career without scoring a touchdown, which breaks a record that was once held by Gerald Riggs.

During his 10-year career, Riggs caught a total of 201 passes, but none of those went for a touchdown. Riggs, who played for both Atlanta (1982-88) and Washington (1989-91) during his career, had two different seasons where he finished with at least 30 receptions, but he wasn't able to reach the end zone either time.

Riggs originally set the record in 1987, which means he's held the mark for 37 years. He played four more seasons after breaking the record and just kept adding to it. Riggs did win a Super Bowl with Washington during his final season, so at least he did get a ring to go along with his unfortunate record.

On Jacobs' end, he scored 46 touchdowns on the ground during his five seasons with the Raiders, but he never reached the end zone a single time through the air, despite catching 197 passes. Jacobs caught two passes for the Packers in Week 2, which put him closer to Riggs' record before he finally broke it in Week 4.

Besides Jacobs, the only player who has come remotely close to breaking the record was Eric Bieniemy, who caught 146 passes without a touchdown during his nine-year career. Bieniemy, Jacobs and Riggs are the only three players in NFL history to catch at least 140 passes in their career without a touchdown.

Jacobs broke the unfortunate record even though Jordan Love was under center for the Packers. Before the season started, Love had promised to that he wouldn't let Jacobs break the record.

"No, that's not going to happen," Love said of Jacobs possibly breaking the record when he was asked about it back in July. "I saw that the other day. I'm surprised he doesn't have any touchdowns yet. Let's see, 197 career receptions, zero receiving touchdowns. I sent that to him, I said, 'Bro, we're going to get you a touchdown, for sure.'"

There's a good chance that Jacobs is going to hold this record for a long time because no active NFL player has even reached 100 receptions without scoring a touchdown.