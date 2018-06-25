Packers wide receiver mysteriously injures ankle, reportedly in a walking boot

When the Green Bay Packers open up training camp next month, there's a chance that Randall Cobb won't be on the field.

Apparently, the Packers receiver suffered an ankle injury at some point over the past three weeks, although no one seems to know when or how it happened. As a matter of fact, the only reason we know about the injury now is because Cobb was spotted by a reporter at an airport on Sunday and the receiver was wearing a walking boot on his right ankle.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cobb wouldn't reveal whether or not he underwent surgery on his ankle. However, the Packers receiver did say that the boot was "temporary." Cobb added to the ankle mystery on Sunday when he conveniently cropped out the bottom of everyone's legs in a picture that he shared to Instagram. As you can see below, the photo featured Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Aaron Rodgers.

The ankle injury comes as somewhat of a surprise, because Cobb appeared to be in good health as recently as June 4, which happened to be the last time the media saw him take the field for an OTA. Cobb wasn't on the field for the team's minicamp because he -- and 15 other veterans -- were excused from the team's set of mandatory practices, which ran from June 12 through 14.

The good news for the Packers is that it doesn't sound like Cobb will miss any actual game time. Although Cobb could miss the beginning of training camp, the Journal-Sentinel noted that the team has "no concerns about his availability" for the Packers' regular-season opener against the Bears.

With 66 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns, Cobb was the second-leading receiver on the team last season, and with Jordy Nelson now in Oakland, the Packers have made it clear that they're expecting even bigger things out of Cobb in 2018.

"Randall has obviously been a very good player here, and we expect him to be a very good player moving forward," general manager Brian Gutekunst said in March, via the Journal Sentinel. "Those future questions, you never know what's going to come down. You just don't know how those things are going to play out. But he's a guy that we're counting on for the upcoming season. He's a young, really good player who has been a good player in the past, and I haven't seen any decrease in his play over the last few years."

The 27-year-old receiver is going into his eighth season with the Packers.