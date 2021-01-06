Despite interest around the league for the variety of head coaching vacancies, Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has decided to forgo those opportunities and remain on Joe Judge's staff. Graham has inked an extension with the club, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, and will be New York's DC in 2021.

While Graham has decided to say put with the Giants, it doesn't come without the rising head coaching prospect garnering interest across the league. The 41-year-old reportedly had interest from the New York Jets, who wanted to interview him for their head coaching job in the aftermath of firing Adam Gase. Instead of dipping his toe into those waters, however, Graham is going to remain with the Giants through at least 2021.

Graham began his coaching career with the New England Patriots, signing on to Bill Belichick's staff as a coaching assistant back in 2009 and eventually rising through the ranks to linebackers coach for two seasons (2014-2015). From Foxborough, Graham landed his first stint with the Giants for two seasons (2016-2017) as the defensive line coach. He then made a stop in Green Bay as the linebackers coach and run game coordinator in 2018, before becoming the Dolphin's defensive coordinator in 2019. After one year in Miami, Graham signed on with Judge's staff as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

"He is an extremely smart coach, an extremely amazing coach, and I'm happy for him," said Giants linebacker Blake Martinez on Tuesday on Graham getting head coaching buzz, via the New York Post.

Despite the 6-10 record, Graham's defense allowed 22.3 points per game this season (ninth-best in the NFL), had 22 total takeaways, and allowed 349.3 yards of offense per game (12th in the NFL).