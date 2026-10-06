If you've ever wondered what Drake Maye's favorite conspiracy theory is, well, we now know the answer. The Patriots quarterback isn't completely sure that the United States actually landed on the moon back in 1969.

During a Monday interview on WEEI in Boston, the show closed out with a segment called "Ask Maye Anything," and that's when a fan asked the Patriots QB whether there were any "wild" conspiracy theories he "kind of secretly believed in."

At first, it didn't seem like Maye was going to answer the question.

"Wow. How about that?" Maye said. "Let me try not to get too controversial. Let me think."

But then, after thinking it over, the 24-year-old said that he's always been slightly skeptical of the moon landing.

"I don't know about the moon," Maye said. "I can see back in the day of why we would put on the mask if we went there, but I'm not really sure 200% if we went there or not. I wouldn't say I'm leaning one way or the other. I just know I'm a little bit skeptical."

To be clear, Maye isn't saying that he absolutely believes that we never went to the moon; he's just saying he's not so sure. One of the show's hosts seemed thrilled that Maye brought up the moon landing, as he certainly had a few conspiracy theories about it that he wanted to share.

"I think it was Stanley Kubrick who did the entire thing. He has put clues in all of his movies that he was the guy who directed the moon landing," the co-host said. "I absolutely believe we didn't land on the moon."

If you're not familiar with the Kubrick conspiracy theory, some people believe he helped film the "moon landing" on a studio sound stage.

Maye didn't necessarily seem to agree with the Kubrick stuff, but he definitely seemed to be undecided about whether we actually went to the moon.

"Well, I'm not 100% sure," the Patriots QB said.

Before signing off, the former North Carolina quarterback actually revealed an interesting fact about himself: He studied conspiracy theories in college!

"I took a conspiracy class in college, actually, at North Carolina, which was pretty cool," Maye said.

And yes, UNC does actually have a class about conspiracy theories. It's called "Uncertain Truths: Conspiracy Theories, Aliens, and Secret Societies in America." So what did Maye study in this class?

"They studied Hitler being alive and 'are birds real,' some of the classic ones that you hear about," Maye said.

Birds aren't real? If you're wondering what that's all about, Maye has the answer.

"Just like the government has a say in some of the things, you know, birds flying around and whether they're videoing or listening or something along the lines of that," Maye said.

There's actually an entire website devoted to that conspiracy theory.

For the record, Maye didn't actually say that he believed that birds aren't real. He was just pointing out a few things they studied in his conspiracy theories class.

For whatever reason, conspiracy theories tend to be a hot topic in NFL locker rooms. There was once a Rams player who said that he didn't believe in dinosaurs. And more recently, you have Aaron Rodgers, who has turned some of his teammates into conspiracy theorists, including DK Metcalf.

"Yeah, I'm a big conspiracy theorist," Metcalf said in a recent interview with The Athletic. "Shout out to my quarterback."

Metcalf believes that there might be a hidden civilization living in Antarctica.

"You can go to Alaska. You could go to the North Pole," Metcalf said in a recent interview with The Athletic. "But why not Antarctica? Why can't you just book a trip to Antarctica?"

From Antarctica to the moon and everywhere in between, conspiracy theories are everywhere.

"I think there is another civilization inside of Earth," Metcalf said.