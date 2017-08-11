Patriots predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Patriots own the trademarks to "19-0" and "Perfect Season" ... but, please, nobody talk about a perfect season. Julian Edelman says it's stupid to even mention it, while Bill Belichick is more fixated on two other phrases that the Patriots own: "Do Your Job" and "No Days Off."

Still, the intrigue is there for this team to make a run at perfection after getting better in the offseason following a Super Bowl win for the record books. Let's take a look at the what the predictions say.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 12.7 99.3% 97.4% 49.4% 34.1%

SportsLine projects the Patriots to have another elite season, and their 12.7-win projection comes in more than two full wins better than anyone else in the league. With New England projected more than five wins better than the next best team in the division (Buffalo, 7.5), the Patriots are considered a playoff lock. Bettors will want to look for anything longer than even odds to win the AFC and 2/1 or longer to win the Super Bowl.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 12.5 (O -115) -2500 -2000 +120 +250

All odds via Westgate.

The sportsbooks have set an incredibly high win total for the Patriots, but it's absolutely necessary, as there's still a slight lean from bettors on the Patriots hitting the Over and winning at least 13 games. There's value across the board according to the projections above, but not much to be made by just taking the Pats to win the division or make the playoffs.

Experts

Sean Wagner-McGough defends his 15-1 prediction: