Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were both on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It didn't matter much, however, as the visiting New England Patriots claimed a 16-10 Week 1 victory as 7.5-point underdogs, marking the biggest season-opening NFL upset in six years.

Specifically, New England's win over Cincinnati was the most unexpected Week 1 victory according to closing odds since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints in 2018, per ESPN. The Bengals entered the 2024 season among the AFC's most respected contenders, while the Patriots were widely expected to finish near the bottom of the NFL standings after overhauling their leadership.

Burrow struggled to elevate a Bengals offense missing injured starting wide receiver Tee Higgins throughout Sunday's contest, while Cincinnati's rushing attack was even less formidable, with new starter Zack Moss mustering just 44 yards against Mayo's defensive front. New England, on the other hand, ran wild with Rhamondre Stevenson gaining 120 yards on the ground, and journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett avoiding turning the ball over through the air.

The Bengals' Week 1 loss comes one year after Burrow briefly became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback, only to miss half of 2023 due to injury, and amid star receiver Ja'Marr Chase's ongoing public bid to become one of the league's top-paid pass catchers.