In the grand scheme of things, it wasn't all that long ago that the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots squared off against one another. For that, you have to go back to the 2024 regular season, when they went toe to toe in a Week 7 contest at Wembley Stadium in London. Again, that was less than two years ago. That said, it feels like a lifetime has passed between then and now for both franchises.

While they each will have the same quarterback under center they had back in 2024 on Sunday, the situations are wildly different. For the Patriots, they hired Mike Vrabel after the 2024 campaign, and he was able to help springboard them to a 14-3 regular season in 2025, which culminated in a Super Bowl LX appearance. Over that span, Maye also emerged as an MVP candidate, finishing second behind Matthew Stafford. As for the Jags, they had a similar ascent. Liam Coen was hired the same offseason as Vrabel and helped catapult them to a 13-4 regular season and an AFC South title. Lawrence also enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career under Coen.

Now, the roads lead them back against one another, and they're each looking to build off the momentum from the previous campaign. So far this season, both Jacksonville and New England are 1-1 and eyeing their second victory of the young season on Sunday in Duval County.

As we gear up for this AFC showdown, let's help you figure out how to watch this head-to-head, while also highlighting several storylines, as well as handing out our prediction.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars live

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville)

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -3, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Key storylines

Can Trevor Lawrence put a dent in Pats D? New England has allowed the fewest points per game (8.0) in the NFL through two weeks. They've also been the best third-down defense (17%) and red zone defense (zero touchdowns allowed). That'll pose quite a challenge for Lawrence, who is looking to rebound after struggling against the Broncos, completing just 58.6% of his passes for 189 yards and an interception. The Patriots pressured Aaron Rodgers a lot in Week 2, and if that continues, it could be a thorn in Lawrence's side. Last week against Denver, Lawrence completed 2-of-9 passes for 36 yards and an interception when pressured.

New England has allowed the fewest points per game (8.0) in the NFL through two weeks. They've also been the best third-down defense (17%) and red zone defense (zero touchdowns allowed). That'll pose quite a challenge for Lawrence, who is looking to rebound after struggling against the Broncos, completing just 58.6% of his passes for 189 yards and an interception. The Patriots pressured Aaron Rodgers a lot in Week 2, and if that continues, it could be a thorn in Lawrence's side. Last week against Denver, Lawrence completed 2-of-9 passes for 36 yards and an interception when pressured. Travis Hunter's role. When Hunter arrived in Jacksonville, he was promised to be a two-way player that this current era has yet to truly see before. However, that hasn't really come to fruition yet. Through the first two weeks, Hunter has primarily played on the defensive side of the ball at corner (31% of defensive snaps) compared to the offense (5.5% of snaps). Last year, Hunter played 43.6% of the offensive snaps at receiver compared to 22.0% on defense. It'll be worth watching whether or not that'll continue or if Hunter will start to get more looks on offense.

When Hunter arrived in Jacksonville, he was promised to be a two-way player that this current era has yet to truly see before. However, that hasn't really come to fruition yet. Through the first two weeks, Hunter has primarily played on the defensive side of the ball at corner (31% of defensive snaps) compared to the offense (5.5% of snaps). Last year, Hunter played 43.6% of the offensive snaps at receiver compared to 22.0% on defense. It'll be worth watching whether or not that'll continue or if Hunter will start to get more looks on offense. Drake Maye keeping it clean . Turnovers have started to become a problem for Drake Maye. Through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, the Patriots quarterback has thrown four interceptions. When you go back to the start of last postseason, Maye has 12 total turnovers over six games. That's alarming. He'll need to keep a clean sheet if he wants to leave EverBank Stadium with the win.

. Turnovers have started to become a problem for Drake Maye. Through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, the Patriots quarterback has thrown four interceptions. When you go back to the start of last postseason, Maye has 12 total turnovers over six games. That's alarming. He'll need to keep a clean sheet if he wants to leave EverBank Stadium with the win. Christian Gonzalez vs. Parker Washington. One of the top matchups of Week 3 can be found in this game, where Christian Gonzalez will square off against Parker Washington. Gonzalez, who became the NFL's highest-paid corner just before the season, has broken up four passes so far in 2026 (tied for the most in the NFL). He's also allowed just 33% (5-of-15) of his targets against to be completed, which leads the league. Meanwhile, Washington has been on fire as well. He's caught 12 of his 18 targets for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Prediction

This is going to be a tightly contested matchup between two playoff hopefuls in the AFC. For New England, the big X-factor could be the offensive line, specifically after starting right guard Mike Onwenu suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week. With Greg Van Roten likely slotting in for him as the starter, it'll be worth monitoring if there is any leakage and added pressure on Maye from that side. Josh Hines-Allen didn't record a pressure last week, so he'll be chomping at the bit to get after the quarterback in Week 3, which could help tip the scales in favor of Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 9-0 straight up as a favorite under Liam Coen, while the Patriots are 8-1 straight up under Vrabel on the road. Something will need to give, and I expect the home team to get into the win column. However, it'll be within the number, with New England covering.

Projected score: Jaguars 23, Patriots 21

The pick: Patriots +3