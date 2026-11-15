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Patriots vs. Lions live updates: Detroit seeks 5th straight win, while New England looks to pull upset

Keep up with all the biggest developments from a Week 10 game in Munich

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The NFL continues its international tour in Munich, Germany, where the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions square off for a Week 6 matchup at FC Bayern Munich Stadium. 

This is a pivotal contest for both clubs, who come into the weekend sitting in second place in their respective divisions. For Detroit, they're not only looking to leap over the Bears for first place in the NFC North, but also to fend off the Vikings and Packers in what is the tightest division race in the league at the moment. The Lions are also vying to keep their winning streak alive as they come into this game with four straight wins. 

As for New England, they're vying to keep pace with the Bills in the AFC East while also looking to get back on track. The Patriots have lost two of their last three games, and each of those defeats has come at the hands of NFC North opponents. They'll hope to buck that trend against Detroit and rebound off of a 45-27 defeat at the hands of the Packers last week, where Drake Maye tossed three interceptions. 

The Patriots are 3-2 in international games, while the Lions are 1-1 outside of the United States and are playing in their first international game since 2015. Who'll come out on top? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Patriots vs. Lions live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: FC Bayern Munich Stadium (Munich, Germany)
TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Lions -2.5, O/U 49.5 (via DraftKings)

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