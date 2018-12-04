Pick Six Podcast: Could Packers trade for Sean McVay to replace Mike McCarthy?

Everybody wants to figure out just who could take over as Green Bay Packers head coach after more than a decade of Mike McCarthy running the show.

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn has an outside-the-box idea: Sean McVay.

Familiar coordinators like Josh McDaniels and Vic Fangio make sense as potential Green Bay targets beyond 2018, CBS Sports' Will Brinson noted on Tuesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast. But McVay, who's busy guiding the 11-1 Los Angeles Rams toward his second-straight playoff appearance, makes even more sense as a potential McCarthy replacement, according to Quinn, even if he's still under contract on the West Coast.

"He's an old-school football guy," Quinn said. "He's an old soul even though he doesn't necessarily seem like it because he's the youngest head coach in the NFL. But he really does value history. He really does value the historic franchises like the Green Bay Packers. And I think most head coaches, whether they want to admit it publicly or not, would trade the chance to play with Aaron Rodgers and try to win a Super Bowl right now than to build something with what they have."

Alluding to speculation from oddsmakers who've recently included McVay's name in wagers on head coach vacancies around the NFL, Quinn acknowledged that Green Bay would have to trade for the Rams coach since he's still under contract. But that doesn't mean the fit isn't there.

"I just think, for starters, if you're the Packers, why not take a chance?" he said. "You shoot for the stars, right? And for the Rams, like, who knows? Maybe he's satisfied, maybe he's not."

McVay, of course, is only in his second season with the Rams, who he took to the playoffs as a rookie head coach in 2017. The 32-year-old Coach of the Year winner would make for perhaps the most promising of any potential head coach hire in Green Bay, however, were he to become available.