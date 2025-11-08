As the Washington Commanders move forward with plans to build a new domed stadium on the old RFK Stadium site in Washington, D.C., there is reportedly a push from the White House for the stadium to be named after President Donald Trump.

Trump and the White House have communicated a desire for the stadium to be named after him through backchannels with Commanders owner Josh Harris, ESPN reported on Saturday. While the Commanders declined to comment on Trump's desire to have the stadium named for him, Trump will be a guest of Harris on Sunday when the Commanders host the Detroit Lions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a statement to ESPN, saying "that would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible."

Any naming rights will have to be approved by the National Park Service and the D.C. City Council. The land is managed by the Park Service and the stadium will be leased to the Commanders by the city, with D.C. City Council approving plans after a major push from Mayor Muriel Bowser in September.

While the D.C. City Council's involvement in approving a name presents a hurdle, according to ESPN, Trump can leverage his position and power to push for the stadium to be named for him.

"He has cards to play. He can make it very difficult, through government environmental approvals and other things, to make sure everyone who wants this stadium to be built will join to put his name on it," a source told ESPN. "Trump has plenty of cards to play to get his way."

One of the challenges for the Commanders will be how to navigate this situation while also fulfilling their desire to sell the stadium's naming rights to bring in the significant revenue that comes from a corporate sponsor. With the $2.7 billion investment from Washington's ownership, they undoubtedly planned on recouping some of that from the stadium's naming rights. However, ESPN reports Trump wants the stadium to be named solely after him, similar to the old RFK Stadium in Washington or Lambeau Field in Green Bay.