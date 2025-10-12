BALTIMORE -- Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua has returned to Los Angeles' game against the Ravens after injuring his foot when going up to attempt a catch against cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the end zone during the second quarter. He was questionable to return to the game, per the Rams.

Nacua was in clear pain, got up and slowly walked a few steps and then went to the ground again. After trainers appeared to tend to his lower leg (ankle/foot) area, he walked off the field very slowly with the team's training staff and went down the tunnel.

Nacua entered Week 6 leading the NFL in receptions (52) and receiving yards (588), with the 52 receptions representing the most ever in the first five games of a season.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #12 TAR 62 REC 52 REC YDs 588 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

A 2023 fifth-round pick out of BYU, Nacua exploded onto the scene as a rookie, reeling in 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns in his first year. He had 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns in an injury-impacted 2024 before coming out of the gates hot again in 2025.

Matthew Stafford entered Week 6 leading the NFL in passing yards, with Nacua and Davante Adams wreaking havoc on opposing secondaries.