Rams vs. Cowboys odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 6-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while Los Angeles is 8-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Rams are 13-5 against the spread in their last 18 games, and are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight road contests. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against NFC West foes. Los Angeles is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds, while the over-under is set at 49. Before entering any Rams vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 15 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Cowboys vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Dallas came up short against Chicago last Thursday, falling to the Bears 31-24. The Cowboys lost their third straight despite quarterback Dak Prescott's 334 passing yards. Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. For the season, Prescott has thrown for 4,122 yards and 24 touchdowns, while Elliott has rushed for 1,071 yards and nine rushing scores.

The Rams, meanwhile, won their second straight last week, thumping the Seahawks 28-12. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Todd Gurley rushed for 79 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in the victory. Goff has now recorded multiple touchdown passes in four of his last seven outings.

The Cowboys enter Sunday's contest averaging an NFL-best 430.8 offensive yards per game. The Rams have displayed some offensive firepower of their own, rushing for 16 touchdowns -- the fourth-best total in the league.

So who wins Rams vs. Cowboys? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Rams spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.