The Baltimore Ravens had multiple positive COVID-19 tests Thursday morning according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora; the fourth consecutive day of positive tests. The Ravens' Thanksgiving Day matchup with the rival Steelers was postponed until Sunday.

On Wednesday, Baltimore added defensive end Calais Campbell, center Patrick Mekari and center Matt Skura to the COVID-19 list. On Tuesday, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was added to the list. On Monday, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram were added to the list. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams and cornerback Iman Marshall were added to the list as a "high-risk close contact." According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, said that there have been at least 10 positive tests registered between players, coaches and support staff members as of Tuesday.

Thursday's matchup between the Steelers and Ravens was postponed until Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC. The NFL released an abbreviated statement Wednesday.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

This will be the most difficult obstacle that the NFL has been forced to work around up to this point in the season. If "meaningful games" are cancelled, the league is prepared to allow eight teams per conference into the postseason.

The Ravens released this statement on Monday about their current COVID-19 situation.

"Late last night, we were informed that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine. We have started the process of contact tracing, and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually. We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers."

Baltimore suffered a letdown last week against the Titans. The defending AFC North champions have fallen to third place in the division with a 6-4 record.