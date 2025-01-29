There's a familiar face joining the Baltimore staff as the Ravens have hired Chuck Pagano as their senior secondary coach.

Pagano, 64, has been out of football since his two-year stint as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator ended following the conclusion of the 2020 season when he announced his retirement. Longtime Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hired Pagano to be his secondary coach on his original Ravens staff back in 2008 and then promoted him to the defensive coordinator role in 2011.

"It is exciting to add Coach Chuck Pagano to our defensive staff and continue to develop and grow our young and talented secondary," Harbaugh said. "Chuck brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and coaching talent to our team. He has deep ties to the program and is excited to get to work."

The Ravens ranked as the NFL's No. 3 scoring and total defense in 2011, which led to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Pagano to be their head coach in 2012. Pagano went 53-43 in five seasons in Indianapolis, winning two AFC South titles in the process. In 2014 under Pagano, the Colts won the division before losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

Now, he can help second-year Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr tighten up the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense in 2025.