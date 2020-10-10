An AFC North battle is on tap between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is 3-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while Cincinnati is 1-2-1 overall and 0-1-1 on the road. Baltimore is favored by 13 points in the latest Ravens vs. Bengals odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 52. Before entering any Bengals vs. Ravens picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,300 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 7-4 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 5 on an incredible 103-69 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ravens vs. Bengals. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Bengals vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Bengals spread: Ravens -13

Ravens vs. Bengals over-under: 52 points

Ravens vs. Bengals money line: Baltimore -800, Cincinnati 550

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens beat the Washington Football Team 31-17 this past Sunday. Lamar Jackson passed for two TDs and 193 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. Jackson had a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 158.3 rating and rushed for 65 yards and a TD in the last meeting with Cincinnati. Jackson dealt with knee issues and an illness this week but is expected to start.

Mark Andrews had 57 yards and two TD catches last week, his fourth career game with two TDs, the most among tight ends since 2019. He had two TD catches in the last meeting with the Bengals. Marquise Brown had 80 yards and a TD catch in the last meeting. Marcus Peters had an 89-yard interception return for a TD in the last meeting. The Ravens have won the last three matchups with the Bengals.

Why the Bengals can cover

Meanwhile, the Bengals were able to grind out their first win over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, 33-25. Joe Mixon had a stellar game for Cincinnati as he rushed for two TDs and 151 yards on 25 carries in addition to registering a receiving TD. It was the first time Mixon has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Mixon had 151 scrimmage yards in the last meeting.

Joe Burrow completed 25 of 36 passes for 300 yards and a TD vs. INT for a 92.4 rating last week, becoming the first rookie quarterback with 300-plus passing yards in three consecutive games in NFL history. Tyler Boyd ranks third in the AFC in catches (28) and receiving yards (320). Carlos Dunlap has a sack and a pass defensed in two of his past three games at Baltimore.

How to make Ravens vs. Bengals picks

The model has simulated Ravens vs. Bengals 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ravens vs. Bengals? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Ravens spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 5 of the NFL season on an incredible 103-69 roll.