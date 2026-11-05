Ravens vs. Jaguars live updates: Baltimore turns to Joe Fagnano at QB with Lamar Jackson on IR

Two AFC teams kick off Week 9 in the NFL, as the Baltimore Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Thursday Night Football."

The Ravens are dealing with some adversity at the quarterback position, as Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury at the very beginning of Baltimore's loss to the Buffalo Bills last week that could be season-ending. Meanwhile, Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury. That means it will be undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano under center for Baltimore on Thursday. He joins David Blough, now the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator, as the only undrafted rookie quarterback to make their first career start on a Thursday.

As for the Jaguars, they are looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They are the only NFL team currently leading their division by three games and are 14-3 over their last 17 games dating back to last year. Trevor Lawrence has been red-hot and leads the NFL in passer rating (112.6) this season, but don't overlook Anthony Campanile's defense. Derrick Henry will have his work cut out for him, as the Jaguars boast the No. 1 run defense in the NFL with 77.4 yards allowed per game. Jacksonville actually hasn't allowed a 75-yard rusher in 24 straight games!

Follow along in the live blog below as we break down this primetime matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

Stream: Amazon

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Jaguars -10, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)