 Skip to Main Content

Ravens vs. Jaguars live updates: Baltimore turns to Joe Fagnano at QB with Lamar Jackson on IR

Keep up with all the latest news and highlights from Thursday night's game between two AFC playoff hopefuls

By
 &
1 min read
joe-fagnano.jpg
Michael Owens/Getty Images

Two AFC teams kick off Week 9 in the NFL, as the Baltimore Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Thursday Night Football." 

The Ravens are dealing with some adversity at the quarterback position, as Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury at the very beginning of Baltimore's loss to the Buffalo Bills last week that could be season-ending. Meanwhile, Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury. That means it will be undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano under center for Baltimore on Thursday. He joins David Blough, now the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator, as the only undrafted rookie quarterback to make their first career start on a Thursday. 

As for the Jaguars, they are looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They are the only NFL team currently leading their division by three games and are 14-3 over their last 17 games dating back to last year. Trevor Lawrence has been red-hot and leads the NFL in passer rating (112.6) this season, but don't overlook Anthony Campanile's defense. Derrick Henry will have his work cut out for him, as the Jaguars boast the No. 1 run defense in the NFL with 77.4 yards allowed per game. Jacksonville actually hasn't allowed a 75-yard rusher in 24 straight games! 

Follow along in the live blog below as we break down this primetime matchup as it happens. 

Where to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars 

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
Stream: Amazon
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Jaguars -10, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Do The Steelers Need Another WR?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Jaguars Approach Ahead of the Trade Deadline

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Does Detroit Need to Bolster Their Defense?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Is Trevor Lawrence a Top 5 NFL Quarterback?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    AFC Playoff Picture: Who Could Disrupt the Top 7?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Broncos Eye No. 1 Seed in AFC as Division Odds Surge

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Are the Jaguars Bona Fide Super Bowl Contenders?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Why the Ravens Must Pressure Trevor Lawrence

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Can the Jaguars Stop the Run Without Davon Hamilton?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Ravens Need to Get Derrick Henry Going vs. Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Top Trade Destinations for Khalil Mack: Chicago Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Top Trade Destinations for Khalil Mack: No. 3 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Top Trade Destinations for Khalil Mack: No. 2 Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Ravens Outlook with Joe Fagnano

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Drew Lock's Week 9 Outlook

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    NFL Week 9 Survivor Pick: Seattle Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Drew Lock to Start for Seahawks with Sam Darnold Out

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Eagles Turn to Joe Milton III, Bench Tanner McKee

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Reports: Ravens Finalizing Trade For Jacoby Brissett

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    What To Make of Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders RB Room

See All NFL Videos