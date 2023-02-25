J.J. Watt recently announced his retirement, but is it possible he's still getting texts from the NFL regarding drug tests? He shared the message he received on Wednesday and had a funny response to the text.

The message Watt shared read: "This is Dillon on behalf of the NFL. You have been selected for a hgh dry blood spot test, please give me a call or shoot me a text when you can. Thank you."

Watt, clearly surprised to get that text considering his recent announcement, apparently wasn't interested in going through with any more tests from the league.

"I don't know what happens when you click 'Report Junk' but I think I'm about to find out," Watt tweeted.

Did someone in the league missed the news that Watt has hung up his cleats? If he does not respond it will be considered a failed drug test, but Watt probably doesn't care about that.

Having fun with the situation, Packers running back AJ Dillon responded to Watt's tweet:

"This is not the way I wanted to meet," wrote Dillon, who shares the same name as the person who texted Watt about the drug test.

Watt, of course, enjoyed the humor:

Random drug tests are not rare in the league, but Watt likely thought those days were over for him when he decided his football career was over. Watt did mention not long after the announcement that he didn't plan on filing retirement papers.

After Tom Brady retired and the paperwork involved in his decision was mentioned, Watt tweeted, "I was unaware there was paperwork … Definitely not gonna fill that out, but definitely retired."

Maybe not following through with all retirement steps is why his name was still on the list.

Watt announced his retirement before the season ended, noting his last game in the Cardinals home stadium. Watt had a decorated career as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017 and five First-Team All-Pro honors as a member of the Houston Texans.