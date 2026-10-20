The Seattle Seahawks were tasked with replacing pieces of its Super Bowl roster through the 2026 NFL Draft. Thus far, the class has been defined by injuries and the practice squad.

General manager John Schneider made eight selections over the course of three days. Who did the Seahawks draft, and how have they fared? CBS Sports revisits the 2026 NFL Draft.

Day 1

Round 1, No. 32 overall: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price had been associated with Seattle for weeks leading up to draft night. Seattle had lost Kenneth Walker III in free agency, and Zach Charbonnet was still recovering from an injury. The Seahawks seemed content picking Jeremiyah Love's teammate with the last pick on Thursday night.

Price has 28 carries for 119 yards, as well as four receptions for 21 yards this season. Most of his success has come on plays stretched to the boundary rather than between the tackles. Interior blocking has been a bit of a problem, and the stats bear that out. He is averaging 1.16 yards before contact, according to TruMedia. He has been adequate as a pass catcher and inconsistent in pass protection. Coaches are not going to be happy with his two fumbles, but run game issues extend beyond him.

Price had been battling a chest injury before re-aggravating it in practice earlier this month. He was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least one more game.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 64 overall: S Bud Clark, TCU

Round 3, No. 99 overall: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

Seattle's draft strategy appeared to focus on replacing pieces lost from its Super Bowl roster. In addition to losing Walker, cornerback Riq Woolen signed with Philadelphia in free agency, so the team drafted Neal. He has played two defensive snaps all season, and both were late-game rushes by Bam Knight. Neal was recently placed on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least two more games.

Clark was competing for a starter's role in the secondary, but his season was over before it began. The rookie out of TCU suffered a broken ankle during the preseason and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Day 3

Aside from Price, Stephens is the only other draft selection to play this season. He has played what essentially amounts to three games' worth of snaps at right guard.

Iowa has a long history of offensive line success in the NFL, so it was a worthwhile gamble for the franchise on Day 3. Stephens does a good job angling blocks to seal run lanes and plays with a sturdy foundation. Sustaining blocks has been a bit of an issue as his hands and feet are not always married. Stephens is always looking for work, however, and will drive his feet on contact in the run game.

Dansby, Eastern, Henderson and Fuller are all on the team's practice squad. Undrafted free agent cornerback Avery Smith has occupied a role exclusively on special teams.