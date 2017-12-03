Rob Gronkowski apologizes to Tre'Davious White, blames frustration for cheap shot

Rob Gronkowski had nine catches for 147 yards on Sunday but the lasting memory from Sunday's win over the Bills will be his inexplicable fourth-quarter cheap shot to the head of defenseless Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

White, who had just intercepted Tom Brady, was forced from the game with a concussion. Moments after the final whistle, Sean McDermott and Bill Belichick spoke at midfield and the Patriots coach appeared to apologize for Gronkowski's dangerous hit.

Bill Belichick apologizes to Sean McDermott for the Gronk hit that gave Tre' White a concussion. Called it bull%^&*. pic.twitter.com/qfkBB9bgid — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 3, 2017

As for any possible discipline, Belichick said this, via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry: "I didn't really see what happened on the whole play. There was quite a bit of stuff going on on that play ... Not really anything we have any control over."

In the locker room after the game, Gronkowski issued an apology of his own.

"I want to apologize to No. 27," Gronkowski said. "I'm not in the business of that. I mean, there was a lot of frustration and I was just really frustrated at that moment and it just happened naturally through emotions. ... I just want to apologize to Tre'Davious White."

Gronkowski said he was frustrated because he felt the game wasn't being evenly officiated.

"I just didn't understand why there wasn't a flag [against White for defensive holding just prior to the interception]," the tight end explained. "... And they're calling me for the craziest stuff ever."

Meanwhile, McDermott told reporters that "Tre made a nice pick ... I wasn't happy with what ensued after that," adding, "I don't think there's any place in the game for that. It's unfortunate and I know he's a better player than that."

The Patriots cruised to a 23-3 victory to move to 10-2 on the season. The Bills, meanwhile, fall to 6-6 and are in danger of missing the playoffs for an 18th straight season.