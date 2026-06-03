Russell Wilson joins CBS Sports' The NFL Today pregame show

Free agent, 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson has a new NFL home: CBS Sports. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion joins "The NFL Today" pregame show that features James Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher and retired NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, replacing Matt Ryan after the latter departed to rejoin the Atlanta Falcons as their president of football. The NFL Today is celebrating its 50th anniversary after winning a Sports Emmy last season.

Wilson announced his next career move in a video on social media Wednesday evening, confirming his move to the CBS pregame show, saying, "Thank you, football."

"As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and 'The NFL Today,' I'm so blessed to continue doing what I love most, being around the greatest game in the world," Wilson said.

Wilson, the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, spent his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2012-21) after being selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 9 of his 10 seasons in Seattle, a run that included consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, including a dominant 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos. Seattle won at least one playoff game in each of Wilson's first five seasons from 2012 to 2016, which is tied for the most consecutive seasons with a playoff win to begin a starting quarterback's career in NFL history. Wilson is tied with Joe Flacco (2008-12) with this distinction.

Wilson's career shifted following a trade to the Denver Broncos in 2022. Denver lost 11 of its 15 starts in Nathaniel Hackett's lone season as the Broncos coach, while Wilson led the NFL in sacks taken with 55. He struggled to mesh with coach Sean Payton in 2023, and Denver released him following the season. That's when Wilson landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and after overtaking Justin Fields as the team's starting quarterback, the Steelers won six of his 11 starts to reach the 2024 postseason. That year, Wilson led the NFL with four fourth-quarter comebacks, which helped earn the 10th and final Pro Bowl selection of his career. In 2025, he began the year as the New York Giants' starting quarterback, but after losses in all three of his starts, the Giants replaced him with first-round pick quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Wilson and four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers are the only players in NFL history with 45,000-plus passing yards (46,966), 350-plus passing touchdowns (353) and 30-plus rushing touchdowns (31). He'll now bring his expertise from being one of the best quarterbacks of the 2010's to "The NFL Today" on CBS Sports on Sundays throughout the 2026 season.