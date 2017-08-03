Ryan Tannehill dodges disaster, reportedly suffers no structural damage to knee

The Dolphins season nearly ended on Thursday -- in August -- when quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down with a non-contact knee injury during practice and hobbled off the field. Considering Tannehill's 2016 season ended prematurely with an injury to that same knee, the Dolphins had to have panicked.

But later on Thursday, they received some good news. According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Tannehill didn't suffer any structural damage to his knee, which means he dodged disaster. He should be fine in the long-term.

Sigh of relief for #Dolphins. Member of org says no structural damage for Ryan Tannehill, knee same now as in am. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 3, 2017 While no structural damage for Ryan Tannehill, member of org says it DID buckle and so #Dolphins have to think how to proceed after scare. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 3, 2017 Of course, #Dolphins Ryan Tannehill may still miss some time after this tweak, member of org says. But def not worst case scenario right now — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 3, 2017

According to Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel, Tannehill "hyperextended his knee." Kelly confirmed that Tannehill didn't suffer any structural damage.

This is obviously great news for Tannehill and the Dolphins, but it's worth noting that he could still be forced to miss some time with a less severe injury.

I'm told Tannehill didn't tear any ligaments in left knee, MRI reveals. But he isn't out of woods yet. Tests needed to determine end result. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2017

Still, assuming Tannehill will be able to play during the regular season, the Dolphins likely won't be forced to go out and sign a free agent to replace Tannehill. At the time of Tannehill's injury, a couple of enticing names were thrown out there as possibilities, like Colin Kaepernick, who is somehow still unsigned, and Jay Cutler, who retired to become an NFL analyst for Fox but could've be lured back to play for his former coach, Adam Gase.

The Dolphins could still choose to pursue one of those quarterbacks, but it seems much more unlikely now. In the meantime, as Tannehil recovers, expect long-time backup Matt Moore to get the first-team reps.

In case you're just checking the internet for the first time today, here's a quick recap of the past several hours:

Quick NFL Twitter recap:



Ryan Tannehill hurt???

Sign Kap?!?!

No Kap deal

Sign Cutler??!?

No Cutl deal

Tannehill not actually hurt

Carry on — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 3, 2017

In Tannehill's first season under Gase last year, he set career highs in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating. And the Dolphins made the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The upcoming season will be a big one for Tannehill as the Dolphins can cut him in 2018 with very little financial consequences.

It didn't get off to the best start due to Thursday's injury, but it also didn't get off to the worst start due to the result of the MRI. Considering how the day started, that's a huge win for Tannehill.