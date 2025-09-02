The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons have one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL, and in recent years they've extended that rivalry to front office hirings.

The Falcons' front office is currently run by Terry Fontenot, who came to Atlanta from New Orleans in 2020 after nearly two decades with the Saints as a scout, director of scouting and assistant GM. On Tuesday, the Saints hired the man Fontenot replaced in Atlanta, as Thomas Dimitroff was announced as a new front office consultant in New Orleans.

Dimitroff was the general manager of the Falcons from 2008 to 2020, building the roster that went to Super Bowl LI in 2017. After spending some time away from the NFL, Dimitroff returns to help Mickey Loomis and the Saints in their efforts to rebuild their roster into a contender. That figures to be a lengthy process as the Saints are projected to be among the NFL's worst teams in 2025.

The biggest task facing the Saints' front office going forward is finding a franchise quarterback, as they'll start Spencer Rattler this season after he won a quarterback battle with Tyler Shough and Jake Haener this summer. The first big acquisition Dimitroff made as Falcons general manager was drafting Matt Ryan with the first overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, and it's very possible he will be helping the Saints identify the quarterback they want to take in that same position in 2026.