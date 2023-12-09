Carolina will aim for its second win of the season when it travels to New Orleans in an NFC South battle on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers (1-11) picked up their lone victory against Houston at the end of October, but they have lost five straight games since then. New Orleans is riding a three-game losing streak following a 33-28 setback against Detroit last week. The Saints (5-7) notched a 20-17 win at Carolina during the second week of the season, and they are just one game back of Atlanta for first place in the division standings.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are favored by 6 points in the latest Saints vs. Panthers odds, while the over/under is set at 38.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Panthers vs. Saints picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Carolina-New Orleans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Saints vs. Panthers spread: Saints -6

Saints vs. Panthers over/under: 38.5 points

Saints vs. Panthers money line: Saints -264, Panthers: +214

Saints vs. Panthers picks: See picks here

Saints vs. Panthers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has faced a difficult schedule over the past month, playing a pair of single-digit divisional road games before losing to Detroit in a 33-28 final last week. Saints quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of last week's game due to an injury, but he practiced in a limited capacity earlier this week and has been cleared to play.

The Saints can also rely on running back Alvin Kamara, who has rushed for 508 yards and four touchdowns this season, with two of those scores coming against the Lions last week. He is facing a Carolina team that has the worst record in the league and is wrapping up a three-game road trip. The Panthers have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina has been the profitable team to wager on in this rivalry, covering the spread at an 8-3-1 clip in the last 12 games between these teams. The Panthers have covered in five of their last six games at New Orleans, and they lost by just one field goal when these teams met in early mid-September. They covered the 3.5-point spread in their 21-18 setback at Tampa Bay last week, as running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for 2,055 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 161 yards. He completed 22 of 33 passes for one touchdown and zero interceptions in his first meeting with New Orleans, which was just the second game of his career. Carolina has only lost one of its last four games by more than one score, making the Panthers valuable underdogs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Saints vs. Panthers picks

The model has simulated Panthers vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Panthers, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Saints spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 176-128 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.