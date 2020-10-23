Sam Darnold has not played since Week 4 because of a shoulder injury, and now the New York Jets quarterback is answering questions about his NFL future amid the team's 0-6 start to the year. Barring any setbacks during the club's final preparations for this weekend's divisional game against the Buffalo Bills, however, Darnold is expected to be back in action for Week 7, with coach Adam Gase telling reporters Friday that "we'll roll" with the third-year QB on Sunday.

After suffering an AC joint sprain during the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, Darnold was reportedly optimistic he'd be able to play through the injury and start New York's subsequent game against the Arizona Cardinals. He ultimately remained limited in practice, however, with Gase turning to veteran backup Joe Flacco for the Jets' next two games -- a 30-10 loss to Arizona and a 24-0 loss to the rival Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

With the Jets attempting to avoid an 0-7 start, Darnold will be up against a Bills defense that's given up 68 points during an 0-2 slump. Of course, New York's offense, even before Darnold's injury, has been even more discouraging. While Flacco struggled mightily in his two fill-in starts, completing just 49 percent of his passes, Darnold was not much better through the first four games of the season. At least partially hindered by a battered supporting cast, the former No. 5 overall pick threw three touchdowns and four interceptions, while absorbing 12 sacks and averaging just 5.7 yards per pass attempt, during New York's 0-4 start.