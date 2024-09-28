After looking "really good" during Friday's practice, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is expected to play in Monday night's showdown between Detroit and the Seattle Seahawks. LaPorta has been dealing with an ankle injury that was sustained during last Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

LaPorta did not practice on Thursday but was a full participant during Friday's practice.

"That was good to see," Lions coach Dan Campbell said of LaPorta's participation on Friday. "So he's bounced back quickly, healed up nicely. So no, he's good."

LaPorta's quick recovery is obviously good news for the Lions, who are trying to keep pace with NFC North foes the Packers and Vikings in what is arguably the NFL's toughest division. The good news for Detroit is that either the Packers or the Vikings will lose this weekend as the two teams play each other.

A 2023 second-round pick, LaPorta has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's premier players at his position. He was a Pro Bowler last year after catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. LaPorta's numbers haven't been as impressive so far this year so far, though. He had just 8 receptions on 10 targets through Detroit's first three games.

Monday night's game should be a competitive one between two teams that have legitimate playoff aspirations. The Lions are off to a 2-1 start, while the Seahawks are 3-0 and boast top-10 units on both offense and defense.