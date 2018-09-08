Seahawks' Earl Thomas will be active for Week 1 despite lengthy holdout

While it looked like they might be headed for a divorce earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks and star safety Earl Thomas will instead be together for at least one more game. The Seahawks announced on Saturday that Thomas will indeed by active for their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos.

"He was solid all week long," coach Pete Carroll said of Thomas on Friday. "He's fired up and studying and working hard at it, and he had a good week."

Thomas held out for much of the offseason in search of a contract extension before finally reporting to the team earlier this week. He's heading into the final season of the four-year, $40 million extension he signed at the end of his rookie contract, and will draw a base salary of $8.5 million this season.

The Seahawks had several discussions with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential trade for Thomas earlier this offseason -- and Thomas either wrote in an Instagram post that he either wanted an extension or to be traded -- but they ended up waiting the star safety out and welcoming him into the fold this week. Thomas is now the last remaining member of the famed Legion of Boom, which saw its other two stalwart stars (Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor) leave this past offseason.

Thomas seems likely to play out the season with the Seahawks, but they could still trade him sometime between now and then end of October. If he plays out the year without a new contract, he'll be an unrestricted free agent next offseason and free to sign with any team he pleases unless the Seahawks elect to use the franchise tag.