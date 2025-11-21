The Seattle Seahawks are coming off their first loss in over a month, and they are presented with a great opportunity to rebound. The Tennessee Titans are still searching for their second win of the season, and they have yet to taste victory at home.

In a key divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold played his worst game of the season. He threw four picks, and those were the difference in a 21-19 loss. Even in a disappointing effort from Darnold, star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba still shined with nine catches for 105 yards. Expect him to feast on this Titans secondary. On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks have one of the best units in the league, allowing just 19.3 points per game.

The Titans came excruciatingly close to that elusive second win last week as the Houston Texans nailed a game-winning field goal at the buzzer. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward showed signs of improvement with 226 total yards and a passing touchdown, which came on a game-tying drive in crunch time. The Titans still lack playmakers around Ward, and they might be even more depleted in that regard this week as injuries pile up in the wide receiver room.

Everything you need to know about this inter-conference clash can be found below.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Titans live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 23 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

: Nissan Stadium (Nashville) TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Seahawks -13.5; O/U 40.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Seahawks vs. Titans: Need to know

Darnold has been having turnover troubles. The Titans have a pretty narrow path to victory in this matchup, and it involves creating turnovers and giving their offense short fields. As good as Darnold has been at times over the last two seasons, he has been prone to turnovers. As a matter of fact, no one has turned the ball over more than Darnold in that span as he's coughed up the ball a total of 30 times. Darnold has to do a much better job of taking care of the football this weekend.

Titans' woes at WR. Even when the fully healthy, the Titans don't have any real game-breakers at wide receiver. This week, that situation is even worse than usual as the offense could be without Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. That leaves Van Jefferson as Tennessee's leading receiver at wideout, so Ward will likely have to lean on tight ends Chig Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm in the passing game.

Smith-Njigba making history. If there were any concerns about Smith-Njigba being a legit No. 1 receiver coming into the season, that has been completely eliminated by now. He is the first player in NFL history with at least 75 receiving yards in each of his team's first 10 games. He's eclipsed the 100-yard mark in seven of those 10 games too. Given how depleted the Titans secondary is, Smith-Njigba should only add to those numbers on Sunday.

Seahawks vs. Titans prediction, pick



The Seahawks are massive 13.5-point favorites in this one, and it's not hard to see them covering that big number. Still, I lean toward the under 40.5 points in this one. With the Tennessee offense in shambles, Seattle's defense should have a field day. On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks may just be nursing a multiple score lead and bleeding the clock in the second half. Pick: Seahawks -13.5; Under 40.5