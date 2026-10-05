During a wild week in the NFL, which saw two officials suspended for unprofessional conduct and a head coach penalized for using profanity on the field, we also witnessed assistant coaches and fans go at it in Philly.

During the Los Angeles Rams' thrilling, 24-20 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, some Rams assistant coaches got a little excited in their box and started banging on the glass while also trading some obscene hand gestures with the Philly faithful. At one point, an Eagles fan even threw a drink at the coaches' box.

The now-viral interaction allegedly took place after Kyren Williams' game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Check out what happened here:

Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the incident on Monday, saying, "We'll be better in those situations," per ESPN.

"We'll learn from that," McVay said. "We'll be better. Those fans are really into it, but I know that we want to make sure that we're representing the class and just the calm steadiness that we want to have while also being emotionally into it. And there's ways that we can have that reflected.

"We did talk about it, and that won't be an issue moving forward."

McVay said he had been in a similar situation earlier in his career, back when he was calling plays for Washington as an assistant coach.

"You get excited and emotional," McVay siad.

There was plenty of emotion to be found at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The Eagles held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Nick Sirianni's failed decision to go for the touchdown on a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line opened the door for a dramatic Rams comeback. Los Angeles then put together two straight 10-play scoring drives, both capped by Williams' touchdowns, to escape Philadelphia with the win.

This marked Jalen Hurts' first career loss when leading by double digits with five minutes remaining in the game, and Matthew Stafford's first such win with the Rams. It also marked the third time in the Sirianni era where the Eagles blew a 10-point lead at home.