Several teams reportedly called about Odell Beckham; WR expected to report to Giants Monday

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the NFL's most dynamic players, and while he's set to make $8.5 million next season, he's looking to more than double his salary. As it stands, the Steelers' Antonio Brown leads all wide receivers, earning $17 million annually, and Beckham wants his compensation to reflect his value.

The Giants have said they want to keep the mercurial pass-catcher, and owner John Mara said last month that the team isn't shopping Beckham -- but he added this: "When you're coming off a season where you're 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn't say anyone's untouchable."

That immediately led to speculation about whether Beckham might be traded and what it would cost to acquire him. We even identified the 10 best landing spots for him (the Rams were No. 1, though they've since signed Brandin Cooks). But several days after Mara's remarks, ESPN reported that the Giants asked for at least two first-rounders for Beckham.

For some perspective, the Rams sent the No. 23 overall pick to the Patriots for Cooks, and last October, New England got only a second-round pick from San Francisco for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after reportedly wanting two first-rounders for him last summer.

According to SNY.com's Ralph Vacchiano, the Rams were indeed interested in Beckham as are other teams. But ...

"Once teams heard the Giants were looking for a lot in return for a receiver with plenty of baggage, coming off ankle surgery, and looking for a $100 million contract, their interest almost surely waned."

Vacchiano does add this caveat: "[I]f you're convinced he still will be traded, keep an eye on the San Francisco 49ers who have the cap room, the ammunition to acquire him, and possibly the desire to find a No. 1 receiver for ... Garoppolo. It's hard to think of any other team that makes sense."

(We had the 49ers No. 4 on our list.)

Vacchiano concludes that "it's hard to imagine" that New York would end up trading Beckham because he's so talented. Not that they're asking, but here's our advice to the Giants:

-- Re-sign Beckham for Antonio Brown money. (Is he worth it? In a word: no -- but he has the potential to be. And the offense is substantially better with him a part of it.)

-- Draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. There has been speculation that the Giants could take running back Saquon Barkley or defensive end Bradley Chubb. But they should draft a quarterback -- whether it's Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield will in part be determined by what the Browns do with the top pick -- and groom him to replace Eli Manning.

-- Replace Eli Manning ... after the 2018 season.

-- Follow the blueprint laid out by the Eagles and Rams: Take advantage of a franchise quarterback still on his rookie deal and use the extra cap space to build a playoff team around him. Philadelphia won the Super Bowl last season and Los Angeles is gearing up to do the same in 2018. Manning has a cap hit of $22.2 million in '18 and $23.3 million in '19. With needs up and down the roster, New York could certainly find uses for that money.

Beckham is expected to show up Monday for the first day of the Giants' offseason conditioning program but that doesn't mean it's all unicorns and rainbows for the player and the organization.

As ESPN pointed out, Odell Beckham plans to report to Giants Mon, mostly for medical check. Then won't be back for a long while w/o contract — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 8, 2018

And the longer Beckham goes without a contract, the more those trade rumors will intensify.