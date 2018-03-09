Shaquem Griffin keeps proving doubters wrong on his way to the 2018 NFL Draft

Shaquem Griffin is awe-inspiring.

Watching him play football, or lift weights or tell his gripping and unique story conjures a visceral reaction. He is just 22, but clearly wise beyond his years and, at a time when the NFL can find itself quite short of feel-good stories, America has fallen for Griffin after his amazing combine performance. Some NFL team is a few weeks from getting an immediate role model in its locker room, a kid who has been proving people wrong with a ubiquitous smile on his face since age four, when his hand had to be amputated.

Given how much he has already overcome, Griffin's goals and dreams for himself remain quite big, in professional football and beyond. He learned long ago to trust his heart and believe in himself and ignore the detractors and naysayers who tried to steer him away from football and baseball and all the sports his father and brother love so much. And after managing a shocking 20 heaves of the bench press and running the fastest 40-yard dash time ever recorded for a linebacker, Griffin is now very much on every team's radar come the second day of the draft for reasons well beyond the physical limitation he has so masterfully overcome.

"There were so many stories and so many instances where I had guys telling me that this game was for two-handed players, and not for one-handed players, and I'll go out here and get myself hurt," Griffin told me this week in an interview for my B-More Opinionated podcast. "I could've been that guy who said it's not worth getting hurt or not worth working hard for, but I never would let somebody tell me what I couldn't do or set limits or expectations on me ... because I know what I'm capable of.

"All I've got to do is make sure I work hard for it, and make sure when I'm doing it that I outwork everybody else, because it's going to show and pay off in the long run. And that's what I made sure I did (at the combine).

"And being at the point I'm at now, even now, I'm still going to have people who doubt what I can do, but I'm excited to show what I relay can do and make sure that I prove everybody else wrong once more. I'm just going to keep it going. That's never going to stop with me."

Griffin speaks with conviction. In words and deeds, it's impossible not to be moved by him. Even in the cold, often heartless world of NFL talent evaluating, coaches and grizzled general managers become a little misty watching this young man operate. There is a natural charm and charisma. Griffin, who dominated his conference in two years on the field at Central Florida and who compiled 11.5 sacks this season and showed up huge in every bowl game (including the Senior Bowl), has become one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft by putting up workout metrics to supplement the quality film on him from college. He truly could not have aced the combine any more than he did, from the weigh-ins to the workouts to the interviews (mostly informal interviews with linebacker coaches as the Seahawks, who drafted Griffin's twin brother, Shaquill, in the third-round last year, were the only team to do a full formal interview with Shaquem in Indianapolis).

"My expectations for myself were really high," Griffin said of his approach to the combine, where he was a late addition after originally not being offered an invitation. "I knew I could run fast and I just had to put everything in order and make sure I stayed focused on my goals. And with the bench press, when I got to it and that crowd got going and everybody was behind me, it was just giving everything I got. And I do well with talking and communicating with people, and I wanted to make sure everybody enjoyed their interviews with me, and I made sure I did that also."

This is an individual who position coaches will fight for and the special teams coach will fall in love with and who comes in earning immediate respect from veterans. There is every reason to believe he will continue to shine as he makes visits to NFL teams and as clubs spend more time around the UCF campus getting to know him. He can make an immediate impact on special teams and can be deployed on the edge to attack the quarterbacks and some teams believe he could fit in as a safety in certain sub packages as well.

"I'm just looking for a shot, an opportunity to be on a team," Griffin said when asked about his rising draft stock post-combine. "I talked to my agent (Buddy Baker) about it, and he said it definitely went up. I don't know how far, I don't know where I'm going to be, or where I'm going to go, but I know this - if a team comes to grab me I know they're going to get a special player, and I'm ready to show them what I can do and make sure I can contribute."

Griffin, who was so overcome with pain in his left hand he attempted to cut his fingers off (the hand was amputated the next day), is quick to credit his family and those around him for the role they played in his development, and his accomplishments are truly a family affair. The twin brothers pushed themselves and their parents fostered an environment where Shaquem could stay on as level a field as possible. Their father, Terry, rigged the makeshift home gym in their garage with contraptions that allowed Shaquem to lift and build his body despite not having a left hand (he didn't get a prosthetic until he got to UCF).

"It was tough," Griffin said of those workouts and drills he went through as a child, "but it was nothing that I couldn't adjust to. My dad was like a mad scientist inside that garage, I'm telling you. I would come home from school and do little push ups, and you would hear all kinds of drills and sounds coming out of that garage, and I knew the next day that I was in for a rude awaking with something new.

"Everything I did, my dad made sure he did first to make sure it was safe for me to do, and once he did that it was all good. He was tough on me, but it was all for good reasons. He wanted to make sure I never fell behind the pack and wanted to make sure that I stayed strong and I could compete with any and everybody. And I have to really thank him for that, because without that I probably wouldn't be where I am without my day pushing me to be where I am today."

Griffin is ever-driven. What he did in Indianapolis will resonate throughout this process, but that's in the past now. There's another workout today and a Pro Day to come and more challenges to meet. He is still always competing with his brother and wants to make at least as much of an impact as Shaquill did as a rookie in Seattle this past season. Not a day goes by that he doesn't reflect back on the anguish of his past, and what he endured at just four years old, but you get the sense he wouldn't change a thing, either. He is beyond comfortable in his own skin and motivated to continue proving others wrong, and himself right. That means being more than a situational football player on Sundays, and that means trying to change lives for the better along the way.

"I've bene through so much growing up that I'm never going to be complacent with where I'm at," Griffin said. "I'm never going to be satisfied with what I'm doing. It's always going to be more about not what I'm doing for myself, but what I'm doing that's going to help everybody else from the outside looking in … For grown men, and for children growing up, I want to be that figure like- 'If he did it, I know I can do it, and I can get the job done no matter what.'"