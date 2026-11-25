Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback he developed into a four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV MVP with the Green Bay Packers, on Tuesday night just shy of the future Hall of Famer's 43rd birthday. Seven-year NFL veteran Mason Rudolph will start in place of the inactive Rodgers for the Steelers on Friday against the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos (8-2).

Rodgers is being benched after the Steelers (6-4) lost consecutive games following their 6-2 start to the 2026 season. Pittsburgh was crushed 38-18 at the Cincinnati Bengals on "Sunday Night Football in Week 10 before losing 19-16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that was on a seven-game losing streak, in Week 11. In those two defeats, Rodgers averaged under 5.5 yards per pass attempt in consecutive games for just the second time in the past 10 seasons (Weeks 4-5 of the 2024 season). He has never had such a streak span three games.

Rodgers being benched makes sense when watching the tape. He plays the quarterback position not to get hit anymore. He is just shy of his 43rd birthday on Dec. 2, so it makes sense that the 2026 season will be his last. Rodgers completed 30 of his 44 throws for 227 yards and a touchdown and was also the Steelers' leading rusher (29 yards on 5 carries) in the deflating 19-16 loss against the Eagles as Pittsburgh fell behind 13-0 after their first four drives ended in a turnover on downs and three punts, and Rodgers was never able to guide the Steelers out of that hole.

He ranks 19th in the NFL in passer rating (86.6) and 28th in expected points added per dropback (-0.11) among 32 qualified quarterbacks this season. He is completing 60.9% for 2,241 yards passing with 16 passing touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Rodgers' average time to throw of 2.85 seconds stands as the sixth fastest in the entire NFL this season. His 543 career passing touchdowns are the third most in NFL history, and he is the league's all-time leader in touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.21, 543-129). His 6.2 yards per pass attempt (26th in the NFL this season) and 86.6 passer rating 19th in the NFL this season) are both the lowest of his 19 seasons as an NFL starting quarterback. Rodgers' 13.6% off target pass rate ranks as the eighth worst in the league this season, according to TruMedia.

Aaron Rodgers all-time ranks

NFL all-time rank QB wins 169 5th Pass yards 68,515 5th Pass TD 543 3rd TD-INT 543-129 1st Passer rating 101.6 4th NFL MVPs 4 2nd

* Led Packers to win in Super Bowl XLV as Super Bowl XLV MVP (2010 season)

Rudolph will make his 20th career start in his 39th game played on Black Friday against the Broncos. He has a career 64.2% completion percentage with 4,927 yards passing, 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions for an 84.3 passer rating. Six of his seven NFL seasons have been with the Steelers since Pittsburgh drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 76 overall pick. Rudolph is 9-9-1 in his career as an NFL starting quarterback with 30 passing touchdowns and 22 interceptions in his starts. His last start came in place of an injured Rodgers in Week 12 of the 2026 season at the Chicago Bears in a 31-28 defeat. Rudolph completed 24 of his 31 throws (77.4%) for 171 passing yards, a passing touchdown and an interception for an 86.9 passer rating.