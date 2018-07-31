Stefon Diggs and the Vikings reportedly agree to terms on a five-year extension
Diggs won't be making Antonio Brown money but he'll reportedly be close
Stefon Diggs, the man responsible for scoring one of the most important touchdowns in recent Vikings history, is close to signing a long-term deal with the team, according to several reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter says it's a five-year extension and that Diggs will make it official sometime Tuesday.
And NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports that the deal won't put Diggs among the NFL's highest paid wide receivers (Antonio Brown averages $17 million annually and Mike Evans got $38.3 million guaranteed money) but he'll be close.
Just 24 years old, Diggs, a former fifth-round pick, is best known for his impossible catch-and-score in the NFL divisional game last January. With four seconds left and trailing the Saints, 24-23, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum lofted a pass to Diggs near New Orleans' 35-yard line. Diggs should have been tackled there and the game should have been over. Instead, this happened:
Diggs had 64 catches for 849 yards and 8 touchdowns last season, and ranked fifth in value per play among all wideouts in 2017, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. And as ESPN's Field Yates points out, Diggs now becomes the latest member of the Vikings to sign a deal that will keep him in Minnesota through 2020, joining Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Riley Reiff, Pat Elflein, Eric Kendricks, Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes.
