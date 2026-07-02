Terrion Arnold's lawyer says three NFL teams already contacted former Lions CB

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold's lawyer told a Florida court this week that Arnold expects to sign with an NFL team "within 30 days" and that three teams have already contacted him since the Lions released him, according to AL.com.

Arnold's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, made these assertions in his objection to the prosecution's motion to modify the conditions of Arnold's pretrial release. Arnold faces felony charges related to a kidnapping and armed robbery that took place in February, and the prosecution is seeking to have a GPS monitor placed on him as a condition of his release on a $1 million bond.

The court initially rejected the prosecution's request that Arnold wear a monitor, with Steinberg arguing that the GPS device would affect Arnold's ability to play and practice with the Lions. In the wake of Arnold's release by Detroit, the prosecution filed a motion to modify the conditions of his release and require him to wear a monitor.

Steinberg then filed an objection to the prosecution's motion, asserting that Arnold will soon be back in the NFL. "Although Mr. Arnold has been released by the Detroit Lions organization, he already has been contacted by three other NFL clubs regarding his services," Steinberg wrote in the objection.

Arnold will not clear waivers until Thursday afternoon, after which he will be free to sign with any NFL team, though it remains to be seen whether any team will be willing to sign him given the charges and the corresponding questions about his availability.