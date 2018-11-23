Texans owner Bob McNair dies at age 81

The Houston Texans announced on Friday evening that the team's owner, founder, and chairman Robert C. (Bob) McNair has passed away. He was 81 years old.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018

McNair is survived by his wife, Janice, and their four children. His son Cal is the chief operating officer of the Texans and is expected to continue to run the team. The Texans released statements on McNair's passing from team president Jamey Rootes, general manager Brian Gaine, and coach Bill O'Brien.

McNair amassed his fortune after founding the cogeneration company Cogen Technologies, which eventually grew to become the largest privately-owned cogeneration company in the world. McNair sold the company to Enron in 1999, two years before the Enron scandal. He was also awarded the 32nd NFL franchise in 1999 and the Texans joined the league in 2002. McNair has served as the team's owner for its entire existence.

