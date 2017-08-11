Texans predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Texans had the worst starting QB in the NFL last season and still won the AFC South at 9-7 and a wild-card game over the Raiders. Now that's impressive.

With J.J. Watt back healthy, and Brock Osweiler now starring in hype videos shot at Browns training camp, there's plenty of reason for optimism in Houston. Then again, the rest of the teams in the AFC South only got better this offseason and the prospect of Tom Savage or heralded rookie Deshaun Watson leading the Texans to a Super Bowl looks far-fetched. Here's what our projections say.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 8.0 36.9% 28.3% 2.1% 0.9%

SportsLine projects the Texans to be right around a .500 record this season, and that puts them neck and neck with the Titans (8.3 projected wins) to win the division title yet again. While a trip to the playoffs may count as a small surprise, seeing the Texans make a Super Bowl run would defy just about everyone's expectations.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8.5 +160 +225 20/1 40/1

All odds via Westgate.

The Texans have finished 9-7 in each of their last three years, and they've had a winning record in five of their last six seasons (as well as eight of their last 10 seasons), which might help explain why this win total is sitting above .500. And it's not like they enjoyed a stable quarterback situation during that three-year stretch of 9-7 seasons either.

Experts

John Breech defends his 8-8 prediction: