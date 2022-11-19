The Washington Commanders (5-5) look to stay hot when they travel south to take on the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday in a key NFL Week 11 matchup. The Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, defeated the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 32-21 on Monday Night Football, elevating themselves back into the NFC playoff race. Heinicke will be making his fifth straight start in place of Carson Wentz. Meanwhile, the Texans are riding a four-game losing streak after falling to the New York Giants 24-16 in Week 10.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston. Washington is favored by 3 points in the latest Commanders vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41 points.

Texans vs. Commanders spread: Commanders -3

Texans vs. Commanders over/under: 41 points

Texans vs. Commanders money line: Washington -170, Houston +143

What you need to know about the Commanders

The Commanders were impressive on both sides of the ball in their 32-21 upset win over the Eagles on Monday night. Heinicke was efficient, completing 58.6% of his passes for 211 yards, but it was rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. and veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin who were the difference makers.

Robinson carried the ball 26 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and his bruising style set the tone for the game early on. McLaurin hauled in eight passes for 128 yards, and proved to be the most effective wide receiver on the field, vastly out-producing Philadelphia stars DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, who combined for only seven receptions, 46 yards, and one touchdown. Look for Washington to lean on both players again this week in Houston.

What you need to know about the Texans

Expectations were extremely low for the Texans heading into the 2022 season. While their 1-7-1 overall record indicates that most pundits were correct in their preseason assessment of Lovie Smith's squad, a closer look at Houston's on field performance reveals that their record could easily be much better than it is.

Of the Texans' seven losses, four came by one score, and they have yet to be truly blown out by any opponent they've faced. One of Houston's keys to success this year has been rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth round pick out of Florida has rushed for 772 yards and three touchdowns on 165 carries (4.7 yards per carry), and caught 22 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Heading into Week 11, Pierce is one of the top contenders to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors at the end of the season.

