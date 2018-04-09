The Giants would reportedly draft Sam Darnold at No. 2 overall, 'don't like' Josh Rosen

The smokescreens surrounding the Giants situation with the No. 2 overall pick are billowing at this point. Everyone's so busy worrying about Odell Beckham and the trade rumors that appear to be defunct that they haven't really taken a headfirst dive into the Giants plans near the top of the draft.

Dave Gettleman continues to insist he won't take a quarterback just because the Giants might need one at some point in the near future and continue to believe him. He's talked us all into believing he will take either Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb or Quenton Nelson.

But at least one NFL talent evaluator told NJ Advance Media's Matt Lombardo that the Giants are going to take a quarterback, provided the right one is available. And that right one is apparently Sam Darnold and definitely not Josh Rosen.

"If [Sam] Darnold is available, they're taking Darnold," the anonymous evaluator told Lombardo. "They don't like [Josh] Rosen."

Additionally, it sounds as if this evaluator believes the only quarterback the Giants would take is Darnold. The only problem? Darnold might not be there.

It's widely believed the Browns are selecting between two players with the No. 1 overall pick: Josh Allen and Darnold. If they go Allen at the top of the board, the Giants would have a positional decision to make between taking a quarterback or going with Barkley/Chubb/Nelson.

Presumably, it wouldn't be that difficult of a decision. If Gettleman thinks that Darnold is a franchise quarterback, he pretty much has to take Darnold at No. 2 or trade down. Bypassing a franchise QB for a running back -- or even for a blue-chip pass rusher -- is how you end up in hot water with your bosses.

And it might not even be a three-horse race behind Darnold. The evaluator told Lombardo that the Giants are expecting the Browns to take Darnold and are debating between Chubb and Barkley "because they need an edge rusher but the scouts love Barkley."

Either player could fit philosophically with what Gettleman has done in the draft previously. In his first draft with the Panthers in 2013, Gettleman doubled down on defensive line prospects when he snagged Star Lotulelei and Kawaan Short in the first two rounds. In his final draft with Carolina, Gettleman used a top-10 pick on Christian McCaffrey.

He's a traditionalist unafraid to buck convention in terms of positional value -- if he has Barkley or Chubb at the top of his board, ahead of Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield, he'll take one of those guys. If Nelson is his top player, he'll take Nelson with the second overall pick.

It might legitimately become a tough call, though, should the Browns go in a different direction.