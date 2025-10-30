Teams looking to salvage their seasons clash on 'Thursday Night Football,' when the Baltimore Ravens battle the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is coming off a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, while Miami rolled to a 34-10 win at Atlanta. The Ravens (2-5), third in the AFC North, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Dolphins (2-6), third in the AFC East, are 1-2 on their home field in 2025. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) has been a full participant at practice this week and is expected to return after missing the past three games.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens lead the all-time series 11-8, including wins in nine of the past 12 meetings. Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Dolphins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 235-189-13 in his NFL picks the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players. He hit 61.2% of his ATS picks (61-39-3) last season. Tierney is also 29-14-1 (+1327) on his last 44 picks in Baltimore Ravens games. Anyone following could've seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Ravens vs. Dolphins and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Dolphins vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Dolphins spread Baltimore -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ravens vs. Dolphins over/under 51.5 points Ravens vs. Dolphins money line Baltimore -442, Miami +340 Ravens vs. Dolphins picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Dolphins streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Ravens can cover

Among Baltimore's top offensive weapons is running back Derrick Henry. The 10-year veteran has played in seven games this year. He has carried 109 times for 510 yards (4.7 average) and six touchdowns. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in two games, including 122 yards on 24 carries in a 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 12. He is coming off a 21-carry, 71-yard and two-touchdown effort in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Third-year veteran wide receiver Zay Flowers leads the Ravens in receptions with 41 for 486 yards and one touchdown. In a 41-40 season-opening loss at Buffalo, he caught seven passes for 143 yards and one touchdown. He had seven catches for 63 yards in Sunday's win over Chicago. In three seasons, he has played in 40 games, making 192 receptions for 2,403 yards and 10 touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Sixth-year veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the Miami offense. In eight starts, he has completed 159 of 231 passes (68.8%) for 1,518 yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions for a 90.4 rating. In Sunday's win at Atlanta, he completed 20 of 26 passes (76.9%) for 205 yards and four touchdowns. In a 27-24 loss at Carolina on Oct. 5, he completed 27 of 36 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

His top target is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. In eight games, he has 35 receptions for 504 yards (14.4 average) and four touchdowns. In Sunday's win over the Falcons, he caught five passes for 99 yards and one touchdown. In the loss to Carolina, he had six receptions for 110 yards and a score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Dolphins picks

Tierney has analyzed Ravens vs. Dolphins from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Dolphins vs. Ravens, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?. You can head to SportsLine to see his Ravens vs. Dolphins picks. Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 29-14-1 on his last 44 Baltimore Ravens picks, and find out.