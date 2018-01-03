Titans' Jurell Casey: Blake Bortles will 'choke' when game is on the line

Count Jurrell Casey among those with little (no) faith in Blake Bortles. On Tuesday, two days after Casey and the Titans' defense held the Jaguars to 229 yards and three points, the defensive lineman made it clear that Jacksonville was still in desperate need of a decent quarterback.

"As long as Bortles is back there, if the ballgame is in his hands, he's going to choke," Casey told 104.5 The Zone on Tuesday.

Casey is the latest opponent to question Bortles' credentials; Following the Jags' Week 14 win over the Seahawks, safety Earl Thomas wasn't impressed with Jacksonville's "subpar quarterback."

In Bortles' defense, this has been his best season ... and he's playing like a replacement-level quarterback. He ranks 16th in value per play, according to Football Outsiders, which is just ahead of Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott. For much of the season, replacement level was sufficient; the Jaguars relied on the league's best defense and a solid running game and all Bortles had to do was stay out of the way.

Problems arose, however, when the Jags trailed and needed Bortles to get them back in the game. He threw three interceptions in the Week 16 loss to the 49ers, and last Sunday, he was 15 of 34 for 158 yards with two more picks in a loss to the Titans.

"We didn't want their offense to score at all," Casey said after the game, via ESPN.com. "And it looks like that's what happened. It looks like that's what happened. Sorry. At the beginning of the week, I was talking about that. King of the South? King of the South? Sounds great, but gotta be able to beat us. Jacksonville didn't play great today. Appreciate the turnovers. Helped us out a lot."

Turns out, the feeling is mutual. Shortly after losing to the Titans, Jaguars defensive lineman Marcell Dareus made it clear that he wanted another shot at their AFC South rival.

"I would love to play their sorry ass again," Dareus said. "They shouldn't have showed me that. They shouldn't have showed me how sorry their ass is. That's embarrassing that they would call themselves any kind of an enforcer of a team. Oh my God."

And don't worry: If there is no rematch in the coming weeks, Dareus can wait.

"When we suit up next year, they better be ready because they already know what kind of ass-whooping I'll hand out to them," he said. ... "Dang, I wish we could have played them next week. That would have been an easy win next week, oh my goodness, but we've got Buffalo."