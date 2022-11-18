Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding Friday morning, according to the Williamson County Sheriff (via NFL Media). The arrest came hours after the Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers, 27-17, at Lambeau Field.

Downing's intake time was 4:39 a.m., and he posted bail at 6:46 a.m. CT.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled Downing over because he was driving at a high speed, and the trooper then noticed "obvious signs of an intoxicant," according the the THP.

The Titans' team plane left Green Bay around midnight CT and landed back in Nashville at 2:07 a.m. CT, according to Flight Aware. The arrest occurred around 2:30 a.m., per WSMV.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement, via ESPN.

The arrest followed a road win for the Titans, marking their seventh victory of the season. The offense impressed, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and Derrick Henry had a historic performance with 87 rushing yards, two completions, a rushing touchdown and a passing score.

The Titans will return to the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at home next Sunday.