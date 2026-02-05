Tom Brady saying he won't be rooting for the New England Patriots -- or the Seattle Seahawks, for that matter -- in Super Bowl LX has raised more than a few eyebrows this week, and one of his former Patriots teammates certainly took exception.

Speaking to WEEI 93.7, a Boston sports radio station, Vince Wilfork called Brady's assertion "bullcrap."

"That's bullcrap, Tom," Wilfork said. "That's bullcrap, Tom. Come on now. All that political -- this ain't political. It ain't political, what it is. Raiders ain't in it. Say what it is. What you see? Man, look here, at the end of the day, if you a Patriot for life, you know what it is, don't give me that political bullcrap. That's just what it is. If you don't think we gonna win, just pick Seattle then. Don't straddle the fence. That's what it is. Don't straddle the fence. Straight up."

A few days earlier, on the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said he isn't rooting for either team and attempted to distance himself from the current Patriots team.

"I don't have a dog in the fight in this one," Brady said. "May the best team win, and in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I'm glad everyone's embraced the Mike Vrabel regime. All the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

Considering Brady won six Super Bowls with New England, including three with Vrabel as his teammate, it was a bit of a surprise. But Brady's role has changed quite a bit since. After finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady agreed to a deal to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, and he officially became part of the franchise in 2024.

The Raiders, it's worth noting, are set to hire Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as coach after the Super Bowl, too. Brady was involved in the hiring process.

Brady also began his career as a broadcaster for Fox in 2024. He was on the call for last year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but NBC has the broadcast this year.

"You root for people and you want them to have great performances," Brady said. "Even as a broadcaster, when you're up there representing what people are watching -- and I'm not working this game -- I just want to see good football. I want to see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions, and that's the joy in the game for me."

Wilfork won two Super Bowls in New England alongside Brady, and he spent his last two seasons in Houston, where Vrabel was an assistant coach at the time.