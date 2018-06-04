Tom Brady reportedly expected to attend Patriots' minicamp along with Rob Gronkowski

The offseason drama that has infected New England is nearing its end.

A day after star tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed that he plans to attend the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, which begins on Tuesday, the MMQB's Albert Breer reported that star quarterback Tom Brady is expected to attend mandatory minicamp as well, as expected. Both players -- the team's two most important players -- skipped voluntary OTAs.

Breer wrote in his report that their absences haven't significantly impacted the Patriots' offseason program because "the competitive phase of the Patriots' offseason really starts in July." However, Breer added that he doesn't think "that means there is no fallout" caused by their absences. If Brady doesn't appear to be buying in completely to the #PatriotWay, will that change how younger players view Bill Belichick's methods?

On CBS Sports HQ, NFL analyst Danny Kanell said that he expects there to be "some awkwardness" when Brady does return. He also talked about the reported rift between Brady and Belichick. The rift, of course, was previously explored in great detail by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, who wrote a story in January about the schisms in the Patriots' facility involving both Brady and Belichick.

"I do think there is going to be some awkwardness around the Patriots' facility," Kanell said. "I mean, Tom Brady has been working out with Julian Edelman in their practice bubble almost on a routine basis. And yet, refusing to go into the locker room and work out with his teammates. This is very clear, there is a rift in the relationship between Brady and Bill Belichick."

As for Gronk, Kanell thinks his absence is a bit different, which makes sense. All along, it's been assumed and reported that Gronk is looking for an updated contract.

"I don't think Gronk wants any part of that," Kanell said. "He's probably trying to play both sides of the coin here, saying 'Brady is my guy, but I also know who pays my bills. I'm going to try to keep everybody happy.'"

The fact remains that all of this -- the tension between Brady and Belichick, and the rumblings that the #PatriotWay isn't fun -- is just offseason noise that likely won't matter once the season actually beings. So long as Belichick, Brady, and Gronk are around, the Patriots are going to remain atop the AFC. For all of the drama that reportedly consumed their facility last season, they still journeyed all the way to the Super Bowl. Brady and Gronk will be back for mandatory minicamp, will be there for training camp and the preseason, and will proceed to tear up the rest of the NFL from September to January. That's just the way it works. Everything else is just offseason noise.

That doesn't mean that there isn't a very real conflict between Brady and Belichick. It just means that talent almost always finds a way to matter more once the real football begins. Brady is still the game's best quarterback. And Belichick is still the game's greatest coach.