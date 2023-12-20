The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and even Tom Brady has enjoyed watching them play. However, that doesn't necessarily mean Brady has dropped his 23-year grudge against them.

On the latest episode of the "Let's Go" podcast, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joined Brady to talk about the team's success in 2023. Brady even admitted that this year's team has brought back a wave of positive memories from when he was rooting for the 49ers as a child. He can also appreciate elite talent when he sees it, saying that McCaffrey is "definitely" the favorite to win the MVP this season.

"Even though it was my hometown team growing up and they passed on me six times, I still watch the Niners and those uniforms still bring back a lot of great childhood memories," Brady said.

Despite some of those warm and fuzzy memories, Brady still can't bring himself to cheer for his hometown team. The future Hall of Famer will never forgive San Francisco for passing on him a half dozen times in the 2000 NFL Draft.

"They passed me up six times in 2000, so f--k them and that whole staff that kept me out because I had a chip on my shoulder for a long time," Brady said.

Brady used that chip to drive him to the top of the NFL record books and seven Super Bowl rings. The three-time MVP is the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649), and he spent all of his 23 seasons hating the 49ers.